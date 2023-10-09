Strickland Metals Says New Discovery Hole ‘'About As Good As It Gets’'

Strickland Metals Ltd (ASX:STK) CEO Andrew Bray tells Proactive drilling at the Yandal Gold Project in WA has delivered a spectacular high-grade gold discovery. Hole HWAC1472 at Horse Well has returned 31 metres at 5.6 g/t gold from 72 metres, including 8 metres at 17.7 g/t. He says the hole ended in mineralisation suggesting it may continue further with additional drilling. Bray says the new Marwari trend had not been identified or drilled by past explorers. The current drill program is now being tweaked to complete closer spaced aircore lines over the Marwari discovery, with immediate systematic follow up RC drilling to be scheduled. Strickland meanwhile remains very well funded after completing its sale of Millrose deposit to Northern Star Resources Ltd in July 2023 for close to A$61 million.

“Both prospects represent extremely compelling base metal targets, having coincident geophysical and surface geochemical anomalies,” Bray said.

“Both are also in an ideal geological setting for the style of base metal mineralisation being targeted.

“The survey results will feed into drill planning, with a diamond rig expected to arrive in October.”

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

View source version on newsdirect