Strickland Metals Says New Discovery Hole ‘'About As Good As It Gets’'

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--
Strickland Metals Ltd (ASX:STK) CEO Andrew Bray tells Proactive drilling at the Yandal Gold Project in WA has delivered a spectacular high-grade gold discovery. Hole HWAC1472 at Horse Well has returned 31 metres at 5.6 g/t gold from 72 metres, including 8 metres at 17.7 g/t. He says the hole ended in mineralisation suggesting it may continue further with additional drilling. Bray says the new Marwari trend had not been identified or drilled by past explorers. The current drill program is now being tweaked to complete closer spaced aircore lines over the Marwari discovery, with immediate systematic follow up RC drilling to be scheduled. Strickland meanwhile remains very well funded after completing its sale of Millrose deposit to Northern Star Resources Ltd in July 2023 for close to A$61 million.
“Both prospects represent extremely compelling base metal targets, having coincident geophysical and surface geochemical anomalies,” Bray said.
“Both are also in an ideal geological setting for the style of base metal mineralisation being targeted.
“The survey results will feed into drill planning, with a diamond rig expected to arrive in October.” Contact Details
Proactive Investors
Jonathan Jackson
+61 413 713 744
View source version on newsdirect
MENAFN09102023005728012573ID1107210510
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.