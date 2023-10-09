Sunstone Metals Says Limon Rapidly Emerging As Substantial Gold-Silver Deposit

Sunstone Metals Ltd (ASX:STM) MD Malcolm Norris tells Proactive the company continues to deliver high-grade gold-silver assays from Limon epithermal target at the Bramaderos Gold-Copper Project in southern Ecuador, paving the way for a substantial near-surface resource. Known mineralisation now includes multiple mineralised structures, with high-grade shoots at intersections, and extending from surface to depths of 300 metres and open. Furthermore, multiple epithermal targets have been defined across the 1.7-kilometre by 700-metre Limon alteration zone where drilling is ongoing.

“We are increasingly confident that the Limon epithermal system is a significant gold-silver deposit that could support a starter pit opportunity for the large-tonnage Bramaderos porphyry development,” said Norris

“This system already has significant scale, and it continues to grow.”

