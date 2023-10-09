Sunstone Metals Says Limon Rapidly Emerging As Substantial Gold-Silver Deposit

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--
Sunstone Metals Ltd (ASX:STM) MD Malcolm Norris tells Proactive the company continues to deliver high-grade gold-silver assays from Limon epithermal target at the Bramaderos Gold-Copper Project in southern Ecuador, paving the way for a substantial near-surface resource. Known mineralisation now includes multiple mineralised structures, with high-grade shoots at intersections, and extending from surface to depths of 300 metres and open. Furthermore, multiple epithermal targets have been defined across the 1.7-kilometre by 700-metre Limon alteration zone where drilling is ongoing.
“We are increasingly confident that the Limon epithermal system is a significant gold-silver deposit that could support a starter pit opportunity for the large-tonnage Bramaderos porphyry development,” said Norris
“This system already has significant scale, and it continues to grow.” Contact Details
Proactive Investors
Jonathan Jackson
+61 413 713 744
View source version on newsdirect
MENAFN09102023005728012573ID1107210509
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.