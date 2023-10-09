Toggle3d.Ai Userbase Grows By 70% With Over 17,000 People Now On The Platform

Toggle3D.ai chief product officer Dasha Vdovina joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share latest developments regarding the company's platform, which has seen a substantial increase in user sign-ups.

Toggle3D.ai has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 17,000 user sign-ups, reflecting a remarkable 70% increase. This surge in sign-ups underscores the strong market demand for the platform and its innovative features.

Vdovina also discussed a new feature that has been introduced, allowing designers and creators to seamlessly convert their doodles and sketch concepts into 3D creations. This feature empowers users to better plan and visualize their ideas, addressing the time-consuming process of CAD model creation.

In the past, designers had to sketch their product concepts in 2D on paper before transitioning to the complex task of creating CAD models in specialized software. Toggle3D.ai simplifies this process by enabling users to experiment with and visualize their concepts in 3D, thereby facilitating improved prototyping and concept visualization in basic 3D shapes.

These advancements demonstrate Toggle3D's commitment to offering innovative solutions that streamline the design and creation process, making it more accessible and efficient for users.

The substantial increase in user sign-ups and the introduction of new features underscore the platform's relevance and potential impact in the field of 3D design and visualization.

