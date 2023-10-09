TRU Precious Metals New Channel Sampling Program Unveils High-Grade Results

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--
TRU PreciMetals CEO Joel Freudman joined Steve Darling from Proactive to discuss the company's high-grade gold channel sampling assay program at the Mark's Pond target.
The company has been actively conducting sampling efforts to assess the potential of this area. It collected approximately 400 channel samples, with a foon the main Northcott trench, as well as five additional trenches excavated to the northeast and southwest of the main Northcott trench. The results of these sampling efforts have been noteworthy.
Freudman shared some of the high-grade gold results from the Northcott West Extension trench, including values such as 14.58 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold over 0.5 meters, 5.73 (g/t) of gold over 0.5 meters, 4.05 (g/t) of gold over 0.5 meters, and 2.92 (g/t) of gold over 1.1 meters, which includes a section with 3.76 (g/t) of gold over 0.6 meters.
These results underscore the significant potential of the Northcott Gold Zone, which still remains open along strike to the southwest and northeast.
Through trenching efforts, the zone has been mapped over a 240-meter strike length, indicating substantial mineralization.
TRU PreciMetals plans to continue mapping, prospecting, and conducting infill soil sampling surveys along the contact between the Rogerson Lake Conglomerate and mafic volcanics to identify additional mineralized zones.
Additionally, a drilling plan is in development to confirm gold mineralization at depth.
