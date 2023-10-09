Trust & Will Proudly Achieves B Corporation Certification

Trust & Will, the leading digital estate planning and settlement platform, is proud to announce its official certification as a B Corporation. With a mission to help every family leave a legacy, this recognition highlights Trust & Will's commitment to sustainability, social responsibility, and ethical business practices.

Trust & Will joins the global movement that business can be a force for good led by B Lab, a nonprofit network aimed to reshape the incentives around doing business-prioritizing people, communities, and the plin addition to profit.

“Six years ago, we set out on a mission to make estate planning affordable and accessible to every family in order to create legacies that span multiple generations,” said Cody Barbo, CEO and Founder of Trust & Will.“Becoming a B Corp was a conscidecision and massive undertaking to ensure that we also leave this world a better place than we found it and hold ourselves accountable to the highest standards of ethics, governance, and responsibility.”

Based on the B Impact Assessment, Trust & Will earned an overall score of 97.7, outperforming the required score of 80. The company was also recently named to Inc.'s list of“The 5,000 Fastest Growing Companies in America,” and routinely is recognized as an Inc. Best Workplace.

Trust & Will joins the ranks of businesses, such as Patagonia, Ben & Jerry's, and Athleta, that are using their influence to create a positive impact beyond financial gains.

B Corps are a global community of companies that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.

Trust & Will is simplifying estate planning and settlement with attorney-approved, legally valid documents and processes designed to adhere to individual state guidelines. Since 2017, we've helped hundreds of thousands of Trust & Will members leave their legacy with an affordable way to create an estate plan or settle the estate of a loved one. Our platform uses bank-level encryption that protects customer data and complies with the highest security standards, including SOC 2 and HIPAA. Trust & Will is a certified B Corporation and is the official estate planning benefit provider for AARP members, along with several leading financial institutions, who all believe in our mission of helping every family leave their legacy.

