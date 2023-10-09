Wishpond To Participate In Upcoming Maxim Group And LD Micro Investor Conferences

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH, OTCQX: WPNDF) (the“ Company ” or“ Wishpond ”), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce that Ali Tajskandar, Chairman and CEO of Wishpond, will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Maxim Group 2023 Virtual Tech Conference Series: Emerging Growth in A.I.

Presentation Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM PT – Track #2

The continuevolution of AI is paving the way for groundbreaking applications in the technology sector. In the first installment of the 2023 Virtual Tech Conference, Maxim Group dives deep into how companies are leveraging AI and computer vision to unlock new opportunities, spanning from semiconductor innovations to fintech breakthroughs. Maxim Senior Analysts will facilitate engaging dialogues with CEOs and key management of emerging growth companies with a strong foon AI.

LD Micro Main Event XVI

Presentation Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Presentation Time: 9:00 AM PT – Track #3

Register to watch the virtual presentation here:

Mr. Ali Tajskandar will be presenting at the 16th annual LD Micro Main Event taking place at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles from October 3-5th. Mr. Tajskandar will be providing a live presentation on Wednesday, October 4th, 2023 at 9:00 am PT (12:00 pm ET), and will be conducting in-person 1on1 meetings at the conference venue. For more info, please visit .

Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

“Ali Tajskandar”

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond is a leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company's Propel IQ platform offers an“all-in-one” marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, ad management, referral marketing, sales conversion and outbound sales automation capabilities on one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces disparate marketing solutions with an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 4,000 customers who are primarily small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions including an artificial intelligence (AI) powered website builder and continues to add new features and applications. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where most of the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker“WISH”, and on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker“WPNDF”. For further information, visit: .

Pardeep S. Sangha

Investor Relations, Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

+1 604-572-6392

