AS Tallinna Sadam Operational Volumes For 2023 Q3 And 9 Months

According to Valdo Kalm, Cchairman of the management board of Tallinna Sadam, the steady recovery of the passenger business from the COVID-19 pandemic continues at the expected pace, 15% in nine months. "Thanks to the increase in the number of passengers, the Tallink passenger ferry“Victoria I” will be added to the Tallinn-Helsinki route from October, which means an increase in the number of passenger vessel calls in the fourth quarter. The number of cruise ship calls decreased, but thanks to the significantly improved occupancy rate of cruise ships, the volume of cruise passengers was almost at the same level as last year. The majority of the decrease in cargo volume continues to be related to the decrease in cargo of Russian origin, mainly in liquid bulk. In 2022, the sanctions were applied gradually during the year until December, and thus there are still goods of Russian origin in the comparison period. The main reason for the decrease in other cargo types is the general economic situation of both Estonia and our main trading partners," said Kalm.

Shipping volumes, i.e. the number of passengers and vehicles served by our own ferries showed an increase. The decrease in utilization rate of the icebreaker Botnica was due to the shorter charter period of the Baffinland project, so Botnica participated in three different shorter summer work projects, serving Equinor in June, British Petroleum in August, and moving to the usual Baffinland charter in northern Canada in early September.

The operational volumes of Tallinna Sadam group for 2023 Q3 and 9 months are presented in the following table. The data for the Q3 2023 is preliminary as of 06.10.2023. The final volumes for the period may be specified and will be published in the following financial report.