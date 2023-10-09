Salesforce Showcases AI Powered Solutions in MENA Region at GITEX 2023

(MENAFN- Wallis Public Relations) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, 28 September 2023 - Taking part for the first time at GITEX 2023, Salesforce, the global leader in customer relationship management (CRM), will present its new Einstein 1 platform and Einstein Copilot, the AI assistant for all CRM applications.

As the first event to showcase Einstein 1 after the company’s launch event at Dreamforce in San Francisco, GITEX attendees will see firsthand how the new Salesforce AI platform enables organizations to safely connect any data and build AI-powered apps with low-code and deliver entirely new and modern customer experiences.



“The Salesforce community in the MENA region, supported by our vibrant partner ecosystem, is

proactively embracing AI to differentiate its own trusted customer experiences, whether in the retail, real estate, or financial services sectors,” said Thierry Nicault, Area Vice President and General Manager, Salesforce Middle East. “Given its focus on AI for the 2023 edition, GITEX is the ideal destination to show customers and collaborators the benefits of Einstein 1 to develop and deliver more personalized customer interactions across the region.”



Nicault emphasized that Salesforce’s next generation of Einstein brings a conversational AI assistant to every CRM application, Sales, Service, Marketing, Commerce. This development comes on the heels of recent company research showing that 85% of customers in UAE say it’s important to know whether they're communicating with AI or a human, according to the new State of the Connected Customer report, sharing insights from 14,300 consumers and business buyers across 25 countries — including 650 from UAE.



Bringing Einstein 1 to the MENA region for GITEX 2023 was a straightforward decision based on Salesforce’s exponential growth in the GCC and North Africa, and the increased demand for its solutions.



Salesforce will also leverage GITEX to highlight how its solutions can enable both government and private sector organizations to raise employee productivity, gain clear insights into their business, and transform customer service through dynamic digital tools.



At GITEX, Salesforce will stage two special sessions focusing on retail and e-commerce, and AI & Hyperforce. The first session will be a panel discussion presented by Thierry Nicault and featuring special guests from the retail sector. Attendees will learn how the region's leading retail companies use data, AI, and CRM to deliver profitable growth.



The second session, on AI & Hyperforce, will feature Efrat Rapoport, head of Salesforce’s Israel R&D Center. Rapoport will discuss how organizations can get the most from AI, while maintaining the most crucial element – trust.





MENAFN09102023006633014413ID1107209925