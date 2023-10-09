Wooden Decking Market Set To Achieve 2.9% CAGR Forecast By 2030 | Segments And Top Vendors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global wooden decking market is projected to reach $18,624.0 million forecast to 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global wooden decking market size was valued at $13,858.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $18,624.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2030

The Wooden Decking Market is strong, durable, and has a lasting appearance compared to other decking materials. These extensions are an eco-friendly way to furnish both outdoor areas as well as the residential & commercial sectors. Gardening & landscaping, balconies, terraces, and expanded living rooms are all possible with the use of wooden decks. The demand for wooden decks with railings & public seating areas, and other new infrastructure concepts has increased in the residential and commercial sectors. Decks are available in a variety of styles, including hardwood decking tiles and panels.

Top Leading Companies: Humboldt Redwood Company, James Latham PLC, Long Fence, Metsa Group, Setra Group AB, UFP Industries, UPM-Kymmene Corporation, Vetedy Group, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., Weyerhaeuser Company.

Rise in disposable incomes of urban residents drive the housing projects in urban areas, as a result there is an increase in demand for wooden decks for the infrastructure. Growth in investment of non-residential development in overpopulated regions is projected to continue to boost the growth of the wooden decks market. Furthermore, an increase in the awareness of wooden deck flooring & railing, as well as an increase in the demand for high-priced construction drive the wooden decking market. Moreover, there is an increase in demand for eco-friendly construction, providing a positive impact on the wooden decking market during the forecast period.

Wooden decking has long been a symbol of outdoor living and relaxation. From cozy backyard retreats to expansive seaside boardwalks, wooden decks have graced outdoor spaces for centuries, offering both aesthetic appeal and functional utility. In this article, we'll explore the enduring charm of wooden decking, its advantages, maintenance tips, and the different types of wood commonly used for decking.

Wooden decks add warmth and natural beauty to any outdoor space. The rich grains and earthy tones of wood create an inviting and harmonious environment that complements a variety of architectural styles. When properly maintained, wooden decking can withstand years of wear and tear. High-quality wood, like cedar or redwood, is naturally resistant to insects and decay.

Wooden decking can be customized to suit various styles and purposes. Whether you want a cozy lounge area, an outdoor dining space, or a poolside retreat, wooden decks can be designed to meet your specific needs. Many sustainable wood options are available, such as FSC-certified timber. These woods are harvested responsibly, ensuring that your decking project has a minimal impact on the environment. A well-maintained wooden deck can significantly increase the resale value of your home, making it a worthwhile investment.

Major key players in the wooden decking market are boosting the market position by implementing strategies such as acquisition, agreement and partnership. For instance, in October 2021, The Angelina Forest Products lumber plant in Lufkin, Texas, collaborated with the West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. This collaboration will help West Fraser to extend the U.S. lumber operations.

Wooden decking remains a timeless and beloved feature of outdoor spaces. Its natural beauty, durability, and customization options make it a favorite choice for homeowners looking to enhance their outdoor living experience. With proper care and the right choice of wood, your wooden deck can become a lasting centerpiece of your outdoor oasis, offering years of relaxation and enjoyment.

