El Segundo Creative Marketing Agency Offers Visual Branding Tips For Businesses

If you run a business, one of the first things your customers recall about it is likely its visual branding. Not only is visual branding a gateway for your customers, but it's also the thing that sticks with them long after they've visited your website or retail store. That's why LO:LA wants to help you make sure your business's visual branding is the best that it can be!

The El Segundo creative marketing agency's new guide shows how attractive visual branding can help your business improve its brand awareness, change its public perception, and increase its brand loyalty. The guide also highlights some of the different design and style elements of effective visual branding and suggests some of the most valuable channels for engagement.

According to LO:LA, most people tend to be visually oriented, noticing, both consciously and subconsciously, the aesthetic qualities of your branding before any other qualities. Over 80% of an advertising or marketing campaign's success can be attributed to its visuals. This makes it imperative that your business invests resources in its visual branding efforts if it wants to set itself apart from competitors.

In the guide, LO:LA suggests that your business directs a lot of its time and effort toward making a good first impression, as it can often define a brand-customer relationship regardless of what happens later. This means considering every point of contact that customers have with your business, from website home pages to social media profiles, and ensuring that the content on them is clean, sharp, and engaging.

Additionally, customers need to be able to connect on a deeper level to the design of these platforms. For example, the colors and fonts that your business chooses can invoke emotions in your customer, which, in turn, causes them to connect on a personal level. When designing visual branding, LO:LA recommends that your business aims for simplicity.

By doing these things, your business draws more attention to itself, and as a result, it gets more opportunities to attract customers, build loyalty, and increase sales.

As the guide points out, visual branding isn't just for new and upstart businesses either; if your business is embarking on or amid a re-brand it can also significantly benefit from concentrating on its visual branding.

“Understanding the benefits of visual branding for your business can help you identify what your brand needs to develop in order to improve,” said a spokesperson for the company.“It's a challenging process that requires patience and consistency, but also a very exciting one. It takes time to create effective visual branding, but the outcome is worth it.”

If your business needs help with its visual branding, LO:LA provides a variety of services that you may find useful. Their creative marketing experts have experience developing and honing brand identity, voice, and messaging. They are also well-versed in style and design and can help your business create eye-catching and memorable content and touchpoints.

LO:LA also offers its Brand In A Box service, which is essentially a step-by-step guide for small and mid-sized businesses who are looking to create a memorable and trustworthy brand. It is a fully-customizable solution that is efficient and cost-effective.

