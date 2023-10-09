Sandeep Marwah Honored By Baroness Susan Veronica Kramer In The British Parliament

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) London: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the Chancellor of AAFT University and a revered international media personality and educationist, was bestowed with a prestigious honor by Baroness Susan Veronica Kramer, a distinguished Member of the House of Lords, in a special ceremony held at the Cholmondelay Room & Terrace of the House of Lords within the British Parliament. The honor was conferred in recognition of Dr. Marwah's exceptional contributions to the Media and Entertainment Industry as well as the Education Industry.



The grand event took place during The Global Cultural Diversity Summit, organized by Trident Communication in collaboration with the World Humanitarians Foundation, London. Dr. Marwah's dedication and unparalleled impact on both the media and education sectors were acknowledged and celebrated on this significant platform.



Baroness Susan Veronica Kramer, in her capacity as a Member of the House of Lords, presented the esteemed honor to Dr. Sandeep Marwah, highlighting his four-decade-long commitment to strengthening Indo-UK relations through art, culture, and education. Dr. Marwah has held the position of Chair for the Indo UK Film and Cultural Forum, tirelessly working to foster a deeper understanding and connection between the two nations.



His relentless efforts have resulted in numerous visits to the UK, bringing India and the UK closer through the shared appreciation of art and culture. Dr. Marwah's profound association with various cultural organizations, educational institutions, and notable individuals has propelled the Indo UK Film and Cultural Forum into a significant force within the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry.



The event witnessed the presence of prominent figures from diverse fields, who gathered to acknowledge and celebrate Dr. Marwah's exceptional contributions to society. As part of the ceremony, Dr. Marwah also had the honor of presenting awards to outstanding individuals in their respective fields of interest, representing various countries.



