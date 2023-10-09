Nykode Therapeutics To Present At The Mrna Cancer Vaccines Summit 2023 In Boston

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Nykode's APC targeted vaccine technology can be delivered as mRNA and generate strong T cell responses Nykode's APC targeted vaccine technology consistently results in faster, broader and stronger immune response compared to non-targeted vaccines, whether delivered as DNA or mRNA

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nykode Therapeutics ASA (OSE: NYKD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies, today announced it is presenting at the annual mRNA Cancer Vaccines Summit in Boston, Massachusetts on October 12th.

Mikkel W. Pedersen, Chief Scientific Officer at Nykode will present preclinical data highlighting the differentiating factors of Nykode's proprietary vaccine technology. When delivered either via DNA or mRNA, Nykode's Antigen presenting cells (APC)-targeted cancer vaccines lead to a faster and broader T cell response compared to standard mRNA vaccines with identical antigens in a head-to-head comparison. There is almost a doubling of the number of antigens that are immunogenic when targeted to APCs, and the responses are primarily driven by CD8 T cells.

“These data demonstrate the strength of Nykode's APC targeted technology to drive relevant T cell responses for cancer immunotherapy whether we use the DNA or mRNA format. Simultaneous induction of CD8 T cell responses to multiple different cancer-specific antigens holds the key to successful anti-cancer immune interventions. It is exciting to see that our unique mechanism of action targeting tumor antigens to APC leads to this unique and differentiated response,” says Mikkel W. Pedersen.

“We are very excited with these data showing that whether delivered as DNA or mRNA, Nykode's technology results in superior immune responses. We now see the potential of Nykode's vaccine technology to also improve the current mRNA cancer vaccines” says Michael Engsig, CEO of Nykode.“Combined with the long and durable responses observed to date in our clinical trials applying Nykode's vaccines as DNA, we are very optimistic about the future broad application of the Vaccibody platform in the development of cancer vaccines.”

Details for the Nykode Therapeutics' presentation are as follows:

Title: Opportunities to improve mRNA Cancer Vaccines

Time & Date: 10 ET, October 12, 2023

About Nykode Therapeutics

Nykode Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies with a focus on treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Nykode's modular vaccine technology specifically targets antigens to APC, which have been shown to induce broad, strong and long-lasting antigen specific immune responses which correlates with clinical responses in cancer.

Nykode's lead product candidates are VB10.16, a therapeutic vaccine for the treatment of HPV16 induced malignancies which demonstrated favorable safety and efficacy results from its Phase 2 trial for the treatment of cervical cancer; and VB10, an individualized cancer neoantigen vaccine, which is exclusively out-licensed to Genentech, a member of the Roche Group.

The Company's partnerships include Genentech within oncology and a multi-target collaboration with Regeneron within oncology and infectious diseases.

Nykode Therapeutics' shares are traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: NYKD). Further information about Nykode Therapeutics may be found at .

Forward-looking statements for Nykode Therapeutics

This announcement and any materials distributed in connection with this announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they reflect the company's current expectations and assumptions as to future events and circumstances that may not prove accurate. A number of material factors could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

