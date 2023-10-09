Pure Coconut Water Market To Experience 18.9% CAGR Revenue To Boost Cross $6.81 Billion In 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pure Coconut Water Market

Increase in use of coconut-based products in food & beverage applications is expected to drive the market for coconut products in the future.

- Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Pure Coconut Water Market by Packaging Type (Plastic Bottles, Tetra Packs, and Cans), Flavor (Original Flavor, Fruit Flavor, Chocolate Flavor, and Others), Portion Size (Small Portion Size (less than 600ml) and Large Portion Size (more than 600ml), End User (Household, Food Services, Catering Services, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Direct Distribution and Retail Distribution): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027."According to the report, the global pure coconut water industry generated $2.04 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $6.81 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% from 2021 to 2027.

Coconut water and its products are still in nascent stages in various regions of Africa, such as Zimbabwe, Liberia, Eritrea, and Burundi, along with other developing regions. These are still untapped, which present lucrative pure coconut water market opportunities for manufacturers of coconut water.

According to the pure coconut water market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of packaging type, flavor, portion size, end user, distribution channel, and region. Based on packaging type, the pure coconut water market is categorized into plastic bottles, tetra packs, and cans. Tetra packs are widely used globally and is one of the prime packaging types for pure coconut water; thus, is expected to influence the overall coconut water industry. The tetra pack segment was valued at $1.28 billion and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 18.3% from 2021 to 2027, to reach $4.09 billion by 2027.

Top Key Players:

Vita Coco

Harmless Harvest

C2o Pure Coconut Water, Llc

Taste Nirvana

Craze Foods Ltd.

Goya Foods, Inc.

Foco Pure Coconut Water

Cococoast

Wai Koko Coconut Water

Mojo Organics Inc.

Based on packaging type, the tetra packs segment accounted for the highest market share, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total share of the global pure coconut water market in 2019, and will maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. This is due to enhanced shelf life, minimized loss of aroma of packed products, and preservation of quality and shelf life. However, the cans segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 20.7% from 2021 to 2027, owing to research and development activities and establishing production facilities and supply chains at a short distance to reduce costs.

Based on end user, food services held the major share of pure coconut water market. This is attributed to increase in purchasing power of consumers and increased rise in spending on luxury foods & beverages have led to a rapid growth of the food service industry, resulting in an increased demand for coconut water and its products.

Market Segmentation:

The hypermarkets/supermarkets segment was the leading retail distribution channel with maximum share in 2019, growing with significant CAGR during the pure coconut water market forecast period. This is attributed to increase in business of retail sales in different regions and availability of large shelf space for maximum sales.

Based on flavor, the original flavor segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global pure coconut water market, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. This is attributed to vitamins, minerals, electrolytes, and low fat &calories content in original flavor and high quality of coconut water. However, the chocolate flavor segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 19.6% from 2021 to 2027.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific was the prominent region in 2019, garnering maximum share in pure coconut water market, owing to huge consumer base and increase in population. SMEs operating in the region are targeting online sales channel to increase their sales. These companies are further investing in various marketing and advertising activities to increase their products awareness. In addition, surge in penetration of original flavor pure coconut water among consumers is anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides quantitative analysis of the current pure coconut water market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing pure coconut water market opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis and the market size & segmentation assist to determine the market potential.

The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the pure coconut water industry.

Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

