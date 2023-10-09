In-Game Advertising Market's 11% Growth Fueled By Digital Transformation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The primary drivers of the "In-Game Advertising Market" include increasing gaming audiences, brand engagement opportunities, and ad personalization.

PORTLAND, ORIGON, UNITED STATES , October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The in-game advertising market is being driven by the increasing advertising budgets of advertisers who recognize the potential of in-game ads to reach a highly engaged audience. The popularity of mobile gaming has made in-game ads even more appealing to advertisers, as they can target a younger demographic that spends a significant amount of time playing mobile games. In addition to the high engagement levels of gamers, in-game advertising also offers the advantage of being able to deliver targeted and personalized ads based on a user's behaviour and preferences within the game. This allows advertisers to create more effective and relevant campaigns that can increase engagement and drive conversions. Furthermore, the in-game advertising market size is expected to continue to grow as gaming becomes even more popular and accessible on a global scale. With the increasing availability of high-speed internet and advanced gaming devices, the number of gamers is expected to increase significantly in the coming years.

Impact of Covid-19 on the Global In-Game Advertising Industry:

► The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the in-game advertising market. The pandemic has resulted in a surge in online gaming, with people spending more time at home due to lockdowns and social distancing measures. This has created new opportunities for in-game advertising, as more people are playing games and spending more time in virtual environments.

► Because the majority of end users now operate online using digital devices and because the conclusion of the epidemic is unpredictable, many firms plan to move their advertising investments to digital platforms, COVID-19 has a favourable impact on the in-game advertising market.

► The market for in-game advertisements is anticipated to be driven by rising technology improvements and rising consumer time spent playing online games.

However, some of the disadvantages of in-game advertising include as a government can create regulations that limit the use of in-game advertising. This can be done through laws or guidelines that specify the type and frequency of ads that can be shown in games, or requirements for clear disclosure to users about the presence of advertising in games. Regulations can help to prevent intrusive advertising that disrupts the gameplay experience or misleads users about the nature of the advertising. They can also ensure that advertising is clearly distinguishable from game content, so that users are not confused or misled, these factors are hinder the in-game advertising industry.

In-game advertising is a growing market that presents significant opportunities for targeted advertising. With the rise of mobile gaming and the increasing popularity of online gaming, in-game advertising has become a highly effective way to reach and engage with a large and diverse audience. One of the main advantages of in-game advertising is the ability to target ads with a high degree of precision. Advertisers can use data on user demographics, interests, and behavior to create highly targeted campaigns that are more likely to resonate with their target audience. This can result in higher conversion rates and a greater return on investment. Another advantage of in-game advertising is that it can be seamlessly integrated into the gaming experience. Unlike traditional advertising, which can be seen as intrusive or disruptive, in-game ads can be designed to blend seamlessly into the game environment, creating a more immersive and engaging experience for the user. Moreover, the market for in-game advertising is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, as more advertisers recognize the unique advantages that this form of advertising offers. These factors are anticipated to boost the market growth in the upcoming years.

Key Findings of the Study:

► Based on type, the static ads sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and dynamic ads sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment during the in-game advertising market Forecast period.

► Based on device type, the PC/laptop sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and smartphone/tablet sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

► Based on region, the North America market registered the highest market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain the position during the forecast period.

The global in-game advertising market share is segmented based on type, device type, and region. By type, it is classified into static ads, dynamic ads, advergaming. By device type, it is classified into pc/laptop, smartphone/tablet. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global in-game advertising market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market. The report also sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with the Porter's five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the market.

Key Market Players:

► Alphabet Inc.

► Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd.

► Blizzard Entertainment Inc.

► Electronic Arts Inc.

► MediaSpike Inc.

► ironSource Ltd.

► Motive Interactive Inc.

► Playwire LLC

► RapidFire Inc.

► WPP Plc

