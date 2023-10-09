Finnish-Kyrgyz Business Council May Be Established - Honorary Consul

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Kyrgyzstan, Finland are considering establishment of Finnish-Kyrgyz Business Council or Association, the Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan in Finland, Petri Numminen, told Trend in an exclusive interview.

He highlighted the significant untapped business potential that exists between Finland and Kyrgyzstan, particularly regarding the export of Kyrgyz products to Finland and the EU, with an advantage of Kyrgyzstan's GSP+ (EU's Generalised Scheme of Preferences) status.

Economic relations between Kyrgyzstan and Finland are steadily growing. The trade turnover between the two countries reached $5.992 million from January through July 2023, which is an increase of 5.4 times compared to the same period in 2022 ($1.1 million), according to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan.

The majority of this trade consisted of Kyrgyzstan's imports from Finland, amounting to $5.909 million, up by 5.6 times compared to the same period in 2022. Kyrgyzstan's exports to Finland reached a total of $82,600, showing a year-on-year increase of 1.5 times.

Numminen further mentioned that Kyrgyzstan and Finland are exploring the possibility of conducting bilateral high-level visits in the coming years. Both sides have also planned several business delegations from Kyrgyzstan to Finland in 2024, in addition to organizing a Finnish-Kyrgyz Business Forum scheduled to take place in Bishkek in the same year.

Numminen emphasized the ongoing collaboration between the Consulate and the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland, as well as the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Germany, aimed at fostering stronger ties within the business communities of both countries.

Furthermore, he stressed the importance of focusing on cooperation among small and medium-sized companies and exploring opportunities in the health and well-being sector.

Numminen noted that various business delegations from Kyrgyzstan have visited Finland, and vice versa. Currently, several Finnish companies, including Metso, Kone, Honka, and Econet, are actively operating in the Kyrgyz market. Additionally, numerous small and medium-sized enterprises, especially in the high technology sector, have become involved in Kyrgyzstan.