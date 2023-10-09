Finnish-Kyrgyz Business Council May Be Established - Honorary Consul

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Kyrgyzstan,
Finland are considering establishment of Finnish-Kyrgyz Business
Council or Association, the Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan in
Finland, Petri Numminen, told Trend in an exclusive interview.
He highlighted the significant untapped business potential that
exists between Finland and Kyrgyzstan, particularly regarding the
export of Kyrgyz products to Finland and the EU, with an advantage
of Kyrgyzstan's GSP+ (EU's Generalised Scheme of Preferences)
status.
Economic relations between Kyrgyzstan and Finland are steadily
growing. The trade turnover between the two countries reached
$5.992 million from January through July 2023, which is an increase
of 5.4 times compared to the same period in 2022 ($1.1 million),
according to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan.
The majority of this trade consisted of Kyrgyzstan's imports
from Finland, amounting to $5.909 million, up by 5.6 times compared
to the same period in 2022. Kyrgyzstan's exports to Finland reached
a total of $82,600, showing a year-on-year increase of 1.5
times.
Numminen further mentioned that Kyrgyzstan and Finland are
exploring the possibility of conducting bilateral high-level visits
in the coming years. Both sides have also planned several business
delegations from Kyrgyzstan to Finland in 2024, in addition to
organizing a Finnish-Kyrgyz Business Forum scheduled to take place
in Bishkek in the same year.
Numminen emphasized the ongoing collaboration between the
Consulate and the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland, as well
as the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Germany, aimed at fostering
stronger ties within the business communities of both
countries.
Furthermore, he stressed the importance of focusing on
cooperation among small and medium-sized companies and exploring
opportunities in the health and well-being sector.
Numminen noted that various business delegations from Kyrgyzstan
have visited Finland, and vice versa. Currently, several Finnish
companies, including Metso, Kone, Honka, and Econet, are actively
operating in the Kyrgyz market. Additionally, numerous small and
medium-sized enterprises, especially in the high technology sector,
have become involved in Kyrgyzstan.
