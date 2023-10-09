Automotive Holographic Dashboard Market - An Emerging Hint Of Opportunity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Allied Market Research - Logo

Automotive Holographic Dashboard Market by Component and by Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Automotive holographic dashboard is mulit-layer dash screen technology that provides a 3D experience to the driver. Such transparent displays exhibit information or data in a manner that does not require the user to look away or lose focus on the task at hand. Heads-up displays (HUD) fulfil the safety, comfort and entertainment needs of users.

Growth in focus on active safety systems is expected to boost the market. Further, surge in demand for luxury and high-end cars is also anticipated to fuel the market during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness of holographic dashboard and high price of such technology is expected to hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, rise in demand of autonomous vehicles is expected to fuel the market in the upcoming years.

Download Sample Pages :

The automotive holographic dashboard market is segmented on the basis of component, vehicle type, and geography. By component, the market is divided into video generator, projector, combiner, and others. By vehicle type, the market is bifurcated into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

BMW AG, Cognitive AI Technologies Inc., Shenzhen Sunway Industry Co., Ltd., Sygic a.s., Continental AG, Exploride Inc., WayRay SA are some of the major key players of global automotive holographic dashboard market.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying :

Key Benefits :

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global automotive holographic dashboard market.

In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided that determines the prevailing opportunities in these geographies.

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Procure the Research Report Now :

Key Market Players: HUDWAY, LLC, Exploride Inc., Continental AG, Cognitive AI Technologies Inc., Garmin Ltd., Navdy, Inc., Shenzhen Sunway Industry Co., Ltd., Sygic a.s., BMW AG, WayRay SA.

By Component: Video Generator, Projector, Combiner, Others.

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles.

By Region: North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa).



David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn