In Donetsk Region, 315 Agrifirms Devastated Since War-Start

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since went for a full-blown invasion of Ukraine, the enemy has destroyed or damaged 315 agricultural enterprises, inflicting losses worth at least UAH 4 million.

This was reported on Facebook by the acting head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Ihor Moroz , Ukrinform saw.

"...Russian occupiers destroyed and damaged the assets of 315 agricultural enterprises across Donetsk region, causing losses worth at least UAH 4.3 billion. Despite this, farmers undertake maximum efforts to grow and store agriproducts, providing the region with food," Moroz said.

Ukraine 'pauses' WTO lawsuit regarding grain case

According to his reports, the harvesting of late crops - sunflower, corn, vegetables, and fodder - is currently being completed in Donetsk region. At the same time, sowing of winter grain crops - wheat, barley, and rapeseed - continues. Some 46% of the 121,500 hectares projected for sowing have already been sown.

As reported by Ukrinform, Kherson farmers received 10 tons of elite wheat for sowing.

Illustrative photo