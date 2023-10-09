Nagai-Sri Lanka Boat Service Trial Run Successful

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

HSC Cheriyapani, the high-speed vessel that will ferry passengers between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai in the northern province of Sri Lanka from October 10, held a trial run on Sunday.

The first and only trial run was held at around 9.30 am. The vessel, operated by a 15-member crew, covered 60 nautical miles in less than four hours at 36 knots and arrived at Kankesanthurai at around 1.15 pm. The vessel began its return journey at 1.45 pm and reached Nagapattinam Mini Port at around 6 pm. Officials deemed the trial run a success.

Tickets, costing Indian Rs 7,670 per person, are currently being issued. The vessel can carry around 150 passengers at a time.

The Tamil Nadu Maritime Board (TNMB) and the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways are working on the service. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will handle the service as it deals with international travel.