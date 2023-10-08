Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market To See Huge Growth & Profitable Business

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Cognitive electronic warfare systems are based on learning action frameworks that use machine learning algorithms and artificial intelligence (AI) to mimic human perception of learning, memory, and judgement. Machine learning, being one of the most popular technologies, is expected to usher cognitive electronic warfare systems into a new era of responding to unknown threats to reduce the burden on warfighters. The growing demand for artificial intelligence in the military and increasing situational awareness of cognitive electronic warfare systems are expected to drive the global cognitive electronic warfare system market during the forecast period. The cognitive electronic warfare system market has been rapidly expanding due to the increased use of the airborne platform, by military forces, around the globe. The government organizations such as the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Air Force are looking to upgrade their current electronic warfare systems onboard (aircraft) to counter multiple and unknown threats at the same time. These upgrades and advancements are driving the growth of the airborne platform. Cognitive electronic warfare systems are expected to be used in the airborne platform such as fighter jets and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Cognitive electronic warfare systems are expected to be primarily used in the airborne platform due to their effective implementation in aircraft, fighter jets, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Moreover, an attack on the systems of enemy using the electromagnetic energy is best accomplished with the airborne platform.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID impact on the cognitive electronic warfare market is unpredictable and it is expected to last until the second quarter of 2021. To stop the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak compelled the governments across the globe to implement the strict lockdowns and made social distancing mandatory. This led to a sudden downfall in global trade, which further reduced demand for cognitive electronic warfare across the globe. Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced cognitive electronic warfare manufacturing facilities to shut partially or completely. Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding the developing innovative cognitive electronic warfare solutions.

Top Impacting Factors

The rise in territorial conflicts & geopolitical instabilities, development of gallium nitride-based products in cognitive electronic warfare system, and increasing demand for artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled warfare system for combatting dynamic threats drive the growth of the market.

The vulnerability of electronic warfare systems to cyber-attacks and high deployment cost is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Product developments and innovations is seen as a market investments opportunity.

The Cognitive Electronic Warfare Systems Market Trends are as Follows:

Vulnerability of Electronic Warfare Systems to Cyber-Attacks

Cognitive electronic warfare systems protect and secure the defense infrastructures of a country. These systems use electromagnetic radiations to securely transmit data. Cyber-attacks pose a threat to electronic warfare systems by interfering with or blocking access to electromagnetic spectrum such as denial-of-service attacks, Cybercriminals exploit potential vulnerabilities of electronic warfare systems and attacks critical national infrastructures such as communications, intelligence, power, and surveillance systems. For instance, Russian hackers hacked into the Ukrainian power network causing power outages, and then used malware to obstruct repair activities. Thus, cyber-attacks pose a significant threat to cognitive electronic warfare as these attacks can be operated remotely from distant locations. For instance, the U.S. Army published a report in July 2020 mentioning the presence of 6,000 North Korean electronic warfare specialists and hackers operating from countries such as Russia, Malaysia, China, Belarus, and India. The rise in cyber-terrorism is anticipated to hinder the growth of the cognitive electronic warfare market during the forecast period.

High Deployment Cost

The increased involvement of cognitive electronic warfare in strategic and tactical roles played by modern warfare such as electronic support, electronic protection, and electronic attack propels the demand for affordable and effective warfare systems. Cognitive electronic warfare systems must operate in high-magnitude signal environments as well as crowded electromagnetic environments. The complexity and performance requirements associated with electronic warfare systems raise the deployment cost of electronic warfare. For instance, in April 2020, the U.S. estimated the cost for upgrading of cognitive AI and machine learning algorithms to advance the capabilities of F-15 airborne electronic warfare (EW) systems of Japan to $745 million which was later increased it to $2.2 billion. The massive increase in the cost of upgradation has ceased operations of the F-15 upgrade program. Upgradation and modernization of electronic warfare techniques require huge investments, which presents a barrier for implementation by developing economies. The high deployment cost of cognitive electronic warfare acts as a restraint for the growth of the electronic warfare market.

