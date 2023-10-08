Prime Minister Follows Up On Initiatives For Egyptians Abroad

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly held a meeting on Sunday to discuss initiatives to provide more support for Egyptians abroad, including facilitations and incentives.

The meeting was attended by Central Bank Governor Hassan Abdalla, Planning and Economic Development Minister Hala Elsaid, Minister of State for Immigration and Egyptians Abroad Soha Genedy, Suez Canal Authority Chairperson Osama Rabie, and officials from a number of relevant ministries.

Madbouly said that the meeting was part of the ongoing follow-up on initiatives that would contribute to providing more support for Egyptians abroad, in order to meet their demands and needs and increase their attachment to their homeland.

He pointed out that there are many proposals and recommendations that are currently being studied regarding the provision of support for Egyptians abroad in a number of sectors. These proposals will be presented to the Cabinet for approval and then launched through a number of initiatives. He stressed the importance of promoting these initiatives in a way that ensures that they reach as many Egyptians abroad as possible.

The meeting also discussed the status of the dollar certificates of deposit issued to Egyptians abroad. These certificates have achieved significant success in recent period, with a high demand from those seeking to obtain them.

The certificates are part of the state's efforts to diversify sources of foreign exchange provision and provide investment tools that attract more investment from Egyptians abroad.

The meeting also discussed the latest developments regarding the Egyptian Investors Abroad Company. The establishment of this company comes in response to the demands of Egyptians abroad, in order to help them preserve their savings and grow them.

The meeting reviewed the meetings and meetings held with ministers and officials of the relevant authorities in the presence of businessmen to discuss and review investment opportunities and promising fields in Egypt through the Egyptian Investors Abroad Company.