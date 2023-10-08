Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) Tunkillia Growth Drilling Program Update

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCMKTS:BGDFF) is pleased to provide an interim progress update for ongoing growth drilling at the Tunkillia Gold Project (Tunkillia).A total of approximately 7,000m RC drilling, and approximately 500m DD drilling has now been completed on extensions of the 1.15Moz Au 223 Deposit, and satellite gold zones 223 North, Area 191, and Area 51.Priority RC drilling includes northern, southern and central extensions of the current 223 Deposit block model, for a potential further JORC Mineral Resources Estimate (MRE) update during calendar year 2023.Combined RC and DD drilling is also targeting conversion of one or more satellite gold zones to new JORC MRE(s) during early 2024.RC drilling will also test the prospect identified to the southeast of the 223 Deposit, targeting potential southern extensions or repeats of this style of mineralisation along the western margin of the Yarlbrinda Shear Zone.Commenting on Tunkillia drilling, Barton MD Alex Scanlon said:"Drilling is proceeding at pace and we expect to complete all planned drilling on the 223 Deposit, satellite gold zones, and regional targets by the end of 2023."We are prioritising and grouping drilling and assays for comprehensive and progressive updates to the market, targeting multiple near-term JORC Resources updates before 30 June 2024."*To view tables and figures, please visit:





Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCQB:BGDFF) is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable ~1 Au JORC (2012) Mineral Resources endowment (28 @ 1.2 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.















