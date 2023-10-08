(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Unleash Spectacular Power with BLUETTI's New Arrival and Prime Big Deal Days



SYDNEY, AU, Oct 9, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - From October 5th to 20th, BLUETTI, the renowned power station brand, is holding its Prime Big Deal Days. To add more excitement, the company will also launch a new model.







Latest Innovation: BLUETTI EP760 Energy Storage System

Beyond offering single-phase 7,600W backup power in 10ms, the EP760&B500 is an integrated home battery system for saving on energy bills. Its modular design allows users to choose two to four 4.96kWh B500 batteries based on their energy needs or solar generation. The EP760 system accepts 9,000W of solar input and stores any surplus in the batteries for future use. Without solar panels, the system serves as daily energy storage and charges as set to save money from time-of-use electricity policies. The model will be available in Australia from late November.

BLUETTI Prime Big Day Deals

Home Backup Power: AC300+B300+PV350

The AC300+B300 modular system is also a scalable power solution for different homes. It provides 3,000W power to run heaters, refrigerators, and sensitive computers. Featuring efficient 5,400W AC+solar dual charging, it can harness free solar energy and low-cost grid power to keep utility bills in check. Paired with BLUETTI folding solar panels like the PV350, the AC300 accepts 2,400W solar power to support off-grid living anywhere. Its 3,000W all-in-one counterpart, the EP500Pro, packs 5,120Wh power in a large, wheeled package, both powerful and movable.

Portable Generators for Adventures: EB3A , EB70, AC200MAX , AC180

The BLUETTI EB3A and EB70 are compact companions for outdoor activities. Weighing about 4.6kg and 9.7kg respectively, the powerhouses are handy and capable of charging up all electronics and small devices during weekend camping. For more power and runtime, the BLUETTI AC200MAX and AC180 come into play. With capacities ranging from 1,152Wh to 2,048Wh, they ensure a consistent power supply for RV road trips and outdoor living.

BLUETTI's new arrivals and deals provide an opportunity to get savings now and beyond. Don't miss out on these incredible offers.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

