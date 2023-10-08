Israel Imposes Punitive Measures Against Palestinian Prisoners

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem/PNN /

The Palestinian Prisoner's Society (PPS) reported that the Israeli Prison Services (IPS)

had, since yesterday, imposed punitive measures

against Palestinian detainees, which included closing sections in all prisons, withdrawing the limited number of television sets available to detainees, increasing jamming devices, stopping family visits, and informing lawyers about the cancellation of the visits that were scheduled for this week.

The PPS

added, in a statement today, that the occupation also decided, following

a military order, to increase the period of extending the detention of detainees from 96 hours to 8 days, and to prevent all detainees from meeting with a lawyer during the first four days of detention.

Yesterday, the repressive forces stormed the detention section of the Damon

prison, using poisonous gas, cutting off their electricity, and isolating a female prisoner

and transferring her - according to available information - to the Jalama prison.

In light of this, the female detainees decided to take protest steps, such as returning meals.

The number of detainees in the occupation prisons is more than 5,250, including 39 female detainees, 170 children, and more than 1,300 administrative detainees.