'Your Cause Is Our Cause': Jordanians Rally In Support Of Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Hundreds of protesters rallied on Saturday near the Israeli embassy in Amman, voicing their solidarity with Palestinian resistance amid the ongoing“Al Aqsa Flood” operation.



Demonstrators were seen wearing the traditional Palestinian black and white keffiyehs and Jordanian red and white keffiyehs, while waving the flag of Palestine.



Passionate prayers for victory and calls for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador in Jordan were loudly heard amid the gathered crowd.

The demonstration took place within the vicinity of Kalouti Mosque. Protesters attempted to advance towards the Israeli embassy, which is nearby, but were prevented by security forces.



The protesters carried signs that read“Palestine is Arab and free”,“the blood of martyrs will not be wasted”,“Jerusalem is ours”, and“Jordanians are against normalisation”.



A number of participants were seen distributing knafeh, a traditional Palestinian dessert, to celebrate what they described as a“long awaited victory”.



“We want our brothers and sisters in Palestine to know that we stand by them, despite the borders and distances which separate us,” Jordanian Leen Kiswani, 27, told The Jordan Times.



Marwa Khader, who introduced herself as a mother, grandmother and retired teacher, was seen passionately chanting phrases in support of Palestinian resistance along with the other protesters.



“Palestinians have been suffering the injustices of the Israeli occupation alone for decades ... this operation has revived our hopes for liberation,” she told The Jordan Times.



Omar Swaiti, a university student, was spotted leading the chants during the demonstration.



“We want Palestinians to know that we're with them, wholeheartedly, despite the geographical distances,” the 21-year-old told The Jordan Times.



Adham Shawaheen, 23, said that he's participating at this demonstration to support Palestinian resistance, which is a natural reaction to the“brutality” of the occupation.



“We want Palestinians to know: 'we believe in you. Your cause is our cause'. As Jordanians, our prayers and our vocal support is the least we can offer,” he told The Jordan Times.

