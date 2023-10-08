Foreign Affairs Committee, Vatican Envoy Talk Ties, Region

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The escalation in the Palestinian territories is a reflection of the practices and violations of the extremist Israeli government at holy sites in Jerusalem, Khaldoun Hina MP, head of the Lower House's Foreign Affairs Committee, said on Sunday.

During a meeting with Apostolic Nuncio to Jordan Giovanni Pietro Dal Toso, Hina said that His Majesty King Abdullah's address to the General Assembly stressed that“delaying justice and peace has brought endless cycles of violence - 2023 has been the deadliest for the Palestinian people in the past 15 years”.

He added that Jordan, throughout its history, has accommodated several arrivals of refugees, most recently Syrians, which has put pressure on its resources and infrastructure.

He called on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities towards the Kingdom in its commitment to caring for refugees, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Dal Toso praised the Kingdom's role towards Syrian refugees despite its limited resources, and stressed that the Vatican believes in dialogue to resolve all regional issues, foremost of which is the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.











