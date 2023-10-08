King Attends Funeral Of Former PM Bakhit

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday attended the funeral of former prime minister Marouf Al Bakhit, who was laid to rest at the family cemetery in Mahes.
The funeral was attended by relatives and senior officials, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
Bakhit, who passed away on Saturday, was a prominent figure in Jordan who dedicated his life in service of the country and assumed an array of roles and responsibilities throughout his career
