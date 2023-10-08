Princess Sara Attends Closing Ceremony Of Asian Games In China's Hangzhou

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Princess Sara Bint Feisal, head of the Jordanian delegation to the Asian Games, on Sunday

attended the closing ceremony of the event held in Hangzhou, China, over the past two weeks.



The Asian Games saw the participation of more than 12,000 athletes from 45 countries, the Jordan news Agency, Petra, reported.

The princess praised the remarkable achievements of the Jordanian national teams in this edition of the Asian Games, highlighting the hard work of all the athletes to achieve best results.

The Hangzhou edition served as an important preparation for the national teams, providing them with the opportunity to qualify for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games, scheduled for next year, she said.

The Jordanian teams won nine medals, including five silver and four bronze medals.

The closing ceremony concluded with the symbolic presentation of the Asian Olympic Council flag to the Governor of Nagoya, Japan, as it will host the next Asian Games in 2026.