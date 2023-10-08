GIMS Qatar Attracts Huge Number Of Motor Enthusiasts

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Motor enthusiasts from Qatar and around the world are thronging the Doha Exhibition and Conference Centre (DECC) to have a peek of the latest versions of the leading brands of cars from all across the globe at the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) Qatar 2023.

Billed as one of the greatest motor shows on earth, this is the first time the GIMS is held in Qatar and outside the Swiss city of Geneva.

Also known as the Salon International de l'Auto, the GIMS is one of the most prestigious and highly-anticipated events in the automotive world.

It has been showcasing the latest and greatest in car design and technology for over 90 years.

Ever since GIMS Qatar 2023 opened to the public on Saturday, there has been a continuous flow of visitors from all walks of life are eager to have a glimpse of the auto beauties lined up at various stalls of the leading brands.

The show is offering car enthusiasts an unforgettable and outstanding automotive experience.

It has been designed to become a cutting-edge motor show, bringing together the biggest players of the global automotive industry into a truly immersive space.

About 30 of the world's renowned automotive brands are showcasing a ground-breaking array of new cars, making it the pinnacle of motor shows in the Middle East and beyond.

They include some of the most elegant and expensive cars as well as a display of some of the vintage beauties from across the globe.

Held under Classic Cars category, the vintage cars section is a special attraction for the visitors as they are taken to the cars of the early years of motor vehicle production and their specialties.

Though these cars are cordoned off, visitors can have a closer look at these beauties as a specified number of people are allowed to enter the area at one time.

Entry to GIMS Qatar 2023 is free.

