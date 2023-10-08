Amir Stresses Qatar's Steadfast Support For Palestinian Rights

(MENAFN- Gulf Times)



Amir holds phone call with Palestinian president Qatar making efforts to end Gaza-Israel violence

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani held Sunday a telephone conversation with President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas.During the call, they discussed the developments in the situation in Palestine and ways for de-escalation and calm.His Highness the Amir stressed, during the call, that safeguarding the lives of civilians, sparing them the consequences of conflict, and reducing escalation are top priorities for Qatar, which is making all its diplomatic efforts with various parties concerned to achieve this goal.His Highness Sheikh Tamim reiterated Qatar's call for de-escalation and exercising the utmost restraint. His Highness the Amir underscored Qatar's steadfast stance on the Palestinian issue and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, particularly their right to establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the two-state solution, as well as Qatar's condemnation of all Israeli violations against the Palestinian people, their lands, and their holy sites, which undermine the prospects for a just solution to the issue.The Palestinian President thanked His Highness the Amir for his continuous support for the Palestinian issue and the Palestinian people, as well as for Qatar's efforts and unwavering positions regarding the just Palestinian issue.