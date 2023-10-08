Amir Attends F 1 Qatar Grand Prix 2023

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani witnessed the conclusion Sunday evening of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023, held on the Lusail International Circuit.

At the outset of the visit, His Highness the Amir toured the race management areas assigned for the participating teams, during which he was briefed on the latest preparations and equipment of Formula 1 cars before the main race.

His Highness the Amir also witnessed the main race, in which Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the title.

The race was attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, a number of sheikhs and ministers, Formula 1 president and chief executive Stefano Domenicali, International Automobile Federation president Mohamed ben Sulayem, guests of the tournament, and a large audience.

