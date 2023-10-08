Balasore Train Accident: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation To Scientifically Dispose 28 Unclaimed Bodies

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities on Sunday initiated a process of disposing 28 unidentified bodies from Odisha train accident, four months after the triple train accident that claimed 297 lives in Odisha's Balasore district civic body issued a standard operating procedure for scientifically disposing of the remains of the 28 people whose rightful claimants were not found, official said as reported by PTI speaking to reporters, BMC Mayor Sulochana Das told reporters,“We have issued an SOP for the scientific disposal of the unclaimed bodies of those who were killed in the triple train accident. The bodies will be handed over to the corporation in the presence of CBI officials and we are planning for the cremation on Tuesday.”BMC initiated the process of cremation of the unclaimed bodies after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has been probing into the train accident, wrote to the Khurda district collector, requesting him for the disposal of the bodies in a scientific manner, sources told news agency PTI the incident occurred, the bodies in the AIIMS Bhubaneswar were kept in at least five deep freezer containers procured from the Paradip Port Trust per the official, the civic body has also decided to make arrangements for smooth transportation of the bodies from AIIMS to the cremation ground at Satyanagar and Bharatpur in the city.“AIIMS Bhubaneswar director will officially hand over the bodies to the BMC health officer following the existing rules and guidelines of the state, the Centre, and the National Human Rights Commission for cremation of the bodies,” official said as quoted by PTI to the SOP issued by the BMC, the entire process will be video-graphed. The AIIMS Bhubaneswar had received 162 bodies of which 81 were handed over to the family members of the deceased in the first phase. Later, another 53 bodies were given to the family members following DNA tests but the remains of 28 others have been unclaimed, the official added Train AccidentThe Odisha train accident, India's worst in over 20 years, took place near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district. The accident occurred on 2 June involved three trains: the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a stationary goods train. The accident happened in the evening near Bahanaga Bazar station when Coromandel Express was on its way to Chennai Central station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata. The Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary goods train, derailing most of its coaches. A few coaches of the Coromandel Express whiplashed the last few coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express which was passing by at the same time on 2 September, it was reported that CBI had filed chargesheet against three Railway Officials in the court of Special Judicial Magistrate, Bhubaneswar. The officials were arrested on 7 July, 2023, and are presently in judicial custody in an on-going investigation of the case related to train accident at Bahanaga Bazar Railway Station, Balasore (Odisha).(With inputs from agencies)

