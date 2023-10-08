Google Doodle Celebrates Hangul Day Dedicated To Korea's Writing System

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Google Doodle commemorates Hangul Day, a unique celebration dedicated to an alphabet that is Korea's Hangul writing system.

This day highlights the significant role of Hangul in promoting literacy rates across the region. Hangul was officially established as Korea's writing system on this day in 1446. Before the adoption of Hangul, Josun used Chinese characters, which were complex and required substantial education to master. King Sejong recognised the need for a more accessible script and devised Hangul that is much simpler. Hangul consists of 24 letters, 14 consonants and 10 vowels. To this day, almost all Korean is written using Hangul, contributing to Korea's nearly 100% literacy rate which is a sign of efficiency of this writing system. In 1945, the South Korean government designated Hangul Day as an official holiday. Present-day celebrations vary across towns and regions. Many Koreans visit the King Sejong Museum in Seoul, while others use the day off to reflect on their nation's progress or spend quality time with loved ones.

In another Doodle released today, Google honours 76th birthday of the renowned French singer France Gall. The doodle was created by guest artist Mathilde Loubes from Paris and features 'Il Jouait Du Piano Debout' (He Played Piano Standing) song. She left a lasting mark in the music industry over her 50+ year career. She participated in international music competitions, released over 15 albums, performed to sold-out audiences on three continents.

