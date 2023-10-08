World Post Day 2023: 5 Post Office Services You Dint Know

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Post offices offer a wide range of services beyond traditional mail delivery. Here are seven post office services you may not be aware of.

5 post office services you dint know

You can apply for or renew your passport at the post office. This can be a convenient and affordable option, as you can often avoid long lines and wait times at passport offices.

Post offices offer banking services such as checking and savings accounts, loans, and credit cards. This is easy for people who do not have access to traditional banking services.

Apart from mail services, many post offices offer shipping services for packages and parcels. This can be a convenient and affordable way to ship items.



Many post offices offer a variety of community services, such as voter registration, notary services, and access to government forms and publications.



Many post offices offer financial services, such as money orders, and cashier's checks. These services help people who do not have bank accounts or who live in rural areas.

