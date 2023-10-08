Kerala News LIVE: State Likely To Receive Rainfall Today; Yellow Alert In 3 Districts

Kerala will witness rainfall after a gap of 4 days today (Oct 9) as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A yellow alert has been sounded in Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts today.

