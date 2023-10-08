Election Commission To Announce Poll Dates For 5 States Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the calendar for the next assembly elections in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana on October 8.

According to news source PTI, the election commission has scheduled a press conference for today at 12 PM to reveal the dates for voting, the number of phases, and the deadlines for submitting and withdrawing candidates.

Between December 2023 and January 2024, the tenure of the legislative assemblies of these five states are set to end. The ECI typically announces the election schedule six to eight weeks before the term of the legislative assembly expires.

