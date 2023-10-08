Arab Parliament President Congratulates UAE On Success Of FNC Elections

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

CAIRO, 8th October, 2023 (WAM) -- Adel bin AbdulRahman Alasoomi, President of the Arab Parliament (AP), has congratulated the UAE on the success of the Federal National Council (FNC) elections 2023.

He praised the efforts exerted by the UAE and its supervising bodies on the electoral process that was characterised by integrity, valuing the awareness of the Emirati citizen who was keen to participate in these

elections effectively in order to participate in building his country.

Alasoomi said that the UAE has a pioneering experiment and a forward-looking vision of its wise leadership in the field of strengthening the mechanisms of democracy and political empowerment of all segments of society

and participation in decision-making and building the future, stressing the support of the Arab Parliament for these experiments that enrich Arab parliamentary life as parliamentary diplomacy has become one of the most important

pillars in addressing the issues of our Arab region.

The speaker of the Arab Parliament expressed his sincere wishes to the new members of the council for success in performing the tasks assigned to them, serving the people of the UAE.

