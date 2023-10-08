Historic Collaboration Gives Rise To Master's Programme In Tolerance Studies And Global Peace

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI/MADRID, 8th October, 2023 (WAM) -- In a groundbreaking virtual ceremony, the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace (GCTP) and Universidad Católica San Antonio de Murcia (UCAM) celebrated a significant milestone – the inauguration of the Double Degree Master's Programme in Tolerance Studies and Global Peace. The event brought together esteemed speakers, faculty members, students, and collaborators from around the world.

The inauguration session was graced by distinguished speakers Dr. Eng Basma EL Zein, Director of Master of Tolerance Studies and Global Peace (Global Council for Tolerance and Peace); D. José Luis Mendoza García, Director of Institutional Relations of UCAM; María Dolores García Mascarell, President of UCAM; and Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace and President of the Foundation for Islamic Culture and Religious Tolerance in Madrid, Spain.

The event was expertly moderated by Prof. Pablo Salvador Blesa Aledo, Vice-Rector of International Relations and Communication of UCAM and Director of the Master in Tolerance and Global Peace Studies at UCAM.

The inauguration session marked the culmination of extensive collaboration between GCTP and UCAM. It represents a shared commitment to equipping future leaders with the knowledge and skills necessary to foster tolerance, understanding, and global peace in a world characterised by diversity and complexity.

Following the insightful presentations by the distinguished speakers, the event transitioned into a dynamic Q&A session. This interactive segment allowed attendees to engage directly with the speakers, gaining deeper insights into the programme's objectives and the critical role it plays in advancing the cause of tolerance and peace on a global scale.

The inauguration was attended by UCAM's dedicated faculty members who will be responsible for imparting knowledge and values to the students. These faculty members represent a diverse array of expertise, making them ideal mentors for the students.

The event also saw enthusiastic participation from students hailing from different corners of the globe. Their presence serves as a testament to the international appeal and relevance of this programme.

The ceremony was also graced by the esteemed Members of the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace (IPTP), partners, and collaborators who have been invaluable in making this programme a reality. Their unwavering support and commitment to the cause of tolerance and peace have been instrumental in shaping this historic collaboration.

The Double Degree Master's Programme in Tolerance Studies and Global Peace promises to be a transformative force. It will equip students with the competencies needed to address the pressing challenges of our time, promoting dialogue, understanding, and peaceful resolutions to conflicts.

In an increasingly divided world, this programme stands as a beacon of hope, reminding us that through education and collaboration, we can build a more tolerant, peaceful, and harmonious future.