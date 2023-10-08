India Sets Up National Turmeric Board, Will Focus On UAE

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

By Krishnan Nayar

New Delhi, 8th October, 2023 (WAM) -- India has set up a National Turmeric Board to focus on the development of turmeric products.

The UAE is one of India's four biggest export markets for turmeric in the world. The others are Bangladesh, Malaysia and the US.

India is the largest producer, consumer and exporter of turmeric in the world. It has a 62 percent share of world trade in turmeric.

During the fiscal year 2022-23, which ended on 31st March, India exported 153,400 tonnes of turmeric and turmeric products valued at US$207.45 million.

As an important market, the UAE will be one of the focus areas of the new National Turmeric Board. India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a press release,“With the focused activities of the Board, it is expected that turmeric exports will reach $1 billion US by 2030.”

According to the US government's National Institutes of Health (NIH), "turmeric is a plant in the ginger family and its underground stem is used as a culinary spice and in traditional Asian medicines".

India grows 30 varieties of turmeric across 20 states.

Following the Commerce Ministry's official notification of the Board, India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi said that "by establishing the National Turmeric Board, we aim to harness the potential of our turmeric farmers and give them the support they deserve. The Board will focus on value addition to the supply chain worldwide".