'Khalifa Award' Introduces Fields Offered For The 17Th Session

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2023 (WAM) -- The General-Secretariat of the Khalifa Award for Education organised the 2nd round of the Applied Workshops for Excellence Programme for its 17th session 2023-2024, at the Teacher Training Institute in Ajman. Specialists in 10 fields presented and elaborated all about the fields offered at the local and Arab levels.

The applied workshop handled the following fields: Distinguished Educational Personality, General Education, Education and Community Service, People of Determination, Creativity in Arabic language Teaching, Higher Education, Educational Research, Educational Authorship for Children, and Innovative Educational Projects and Programmes.

Additionally, the 2nd session of the Khalifa International Award for Early Learning took place throughout the applied workshops and included highlighting its 2 categories: Best Research and Studies category, and Best Programmes Curricula Teaching Methodologies and Practices.

Amal Al-Afifi, Secretary - General of the Khalifa Award for Education, stressed the standing of the Applied Excellence Workshops Programme as it bridges communication between the potential candidates for this session on the one hand, as well as the winners and specialists from the arbitrators on the other hand.

These workshops enhance the communication of ideas and the exchange of distinguished experiences and expertise in the education sector, both at the university and pre-university levels. Talks and deliberations regarding university programs and development plans related to the educational field were rotating aiming to enhance the education process at the local, regional and international levels.

According to Al-Afifi, the programme incorporated a total of ten practical seminars aimed at promoting excellence. During the general education workshop, a session was held to address the Creative Teacher category where Dr. Qassim Al-Shunnaq and Azari Al-Zaabi spoke.

The session focused on exploring the many processes of fostering creativity among instructors. Zamzam Al-Najjar also delivered a presentation during the General Education workshop, focusing on the Institutional Educational Performance category and regarding the inclusion People of Determination, Dr. Sumaya Al-Shamayleh is a distinguished academic who has made significant contributions in her field of expertise.

The workshop addressing the field of Education and Community Service was delivered by Dr. Hussein Al-Othman and the family of Yousef Al-Marzouqi, recipients of the Distinguished Emirati Family award. A workshop on the topic of Creativity in Arabic Language Teaching was delivered by Dr. Majdi Bin Souf and Mona Al-Tajer.

A workshop on excellence in the Education and Community Service field was also presented by Dr. Essam Al-Din Ajami. The topic of discussion pertains to Higher Education, specifically focusing on the expertise of Dr. Abdullah Al-Manizel in the field of Educational Research.

The second session of the Applied Workshops Programme featured a workshop on Educational Authorship for Children, where Dr. Afaf Al-Batayneh and Dr. Ahmed Al-Farraj delivered presentations.

Additionally, Dr. Mahmoud Al-Qutairi spoke at the workshop on Innovative Educational Projects and Programmes.

The workshops facilitated dialogue between educators and participants regarding the criteria for excellence, the processes for nominating candidates in each respective field, and the systems in place to ensure that the selected works are awarded.