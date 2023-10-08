Over 20,000 Children Benefit From Early Autism Detection Programme

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 8th October, 2023 (WAM) -- Emirates Health Services (EHS) has developed an array of specialised mental health services for children and adolescents at its affiliated Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital, one of EHS' facilities which is renowned as one of the prominent healthcare facilities specialising in pediatric and adolescent mental health in the region.

This comes as part of the EHS's commitment to delivering top-quality services to its patients across various healthcare fields alongside its goal of improving individuals' quality of life and promoting early detection of mental disorders and autism.

EHS announced its innovative early detection programme for autism spectrum disorder last year. This pioneering initiative involves referring cases with moderate to high severity to specialised evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment facilities in hospitals.

The program's effectiveness is bolstered by an electronic system that integrates the widely adopted M-CHAT-R screening tool and a seamless referral process for positive cases through a centralised portal. And since its launch in 2022, the programme has achieved an outstanding compliance rate of 97%.

In a recent statistical report, EHS revealed that the number of children between the ages of 16 months and 30 months who benefited from this service from 2022 to the first half of 2023 reached 20,626 children. Furthermore, the total number of autism patients handled in 2022 amounted to approximately 1,093 cases.

According to Dr. Noor Al Mheiri, Director of the Mental Health Department at EHS, the programme aims to direct suspected cases of autism spectrum disorder to specialised facilities for evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment. The goal is to provide necessary healthcare and specialised support to the beneficiaries and their families.

Dr. Al Mheiri emphasised that the efforts to enhance early detection and support for autistic children represent a significant milestone in healthcare delivery and reflect EHS' commitment to providing comprehensive and effective healthcare services to various segments of the community.

Dr. Al Mheiri added that“EHS has worked on developing specialised mental health services for children and adolescents based on reliable evidence supported by scientific research at Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital, in partnership with Maudsley Health. Additionally, specialized clinics for child and adolescent mental health have been established at Al Qassimi Women's and Children's Hospital, with multidisciplinary medical teams including consultant doctors, specialists, a nursing director, speech and language therapist, social workers, clinical psychologists, as well as administrative and support staff.”

EHS has also provided specialised outpatient clinics for children, operating in both morning and evening. These clinics offer assessment, treatment, and specialised rehabilitation services for psychological and behavioral disorders, tailored to the child's age and psychological and social needs. Additionally, EHS offers 24-hour emergency services and a helpline to provide psychological consultations, support, and family guidance by trained psychologists, following an approved policy that ensures safety and quality.

In 2022, EHS launched a weekly clinic for autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and attention deficit disorder in children and adolescents at Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital. It also established a network of teleclinics for community-based mental health services for children and adolescents in primary care centres in the Northern Emirates and general hospitals. This initiative aims to enhance integration between primary, secondary, and tertiary care services.

EHS is dedicated to fulfilling its commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals by actively managing early childhood conditions. It ensures that all children visiting primary healthcare centres undergo early detection screenings for autism. Cases with moderate to high severity are promptly referred to specialized entities in hospitals for thorough assessment, diagnosis, and treatment.