MBRF Provides Over 22,000 Books To The Emirates Schools Establishment

In line with the role of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) in enhancing school education in the UAE, the MBRF donated 22,000 books to the Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) to be distributed at the newly established Zayed Education Complexes as part of the 'My Family is Reading' initiative.

This donation reflects the MBRF's commitment to supporting the educational system and fostering reading and learning among various community members, particularly the youth. In line with the MBRF's goals of advancing knowledge across society, enhancing people's capabilities, and increasing their skills through educational opportunities, it aims to sustainably support educational institutions across the country.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, highlighted that the Foundation's initiative to provide 22,000 books to the ESE aligns with the UAE's commitment to fostering knowledgeable generations. This contributes to the growth of society and equips it to face challenges that are prevalent on a global scale.

Bin Huwaireb further stated that the MBRF recognizes the significance of empowering young people to gain the information and skills required for excellence and growth. In light of this, it is committed to promoting education through a variety of programs and activities aimed at improving both people's and institutions' cognitive capacity. He also emphasized that the MBRF will continue to work to support education in the country, as it is one of the most important pillars for the development and progress of the community. He believes that this endeavor will benefit society.

As part of the UAE's efforts to enhance literacy and knowledge, the 'My Family is Reading' campaign strives to encourage a reading culture among family members, resulting in personal and cognitive development for all family members. The initiative also symbolizes the leadership's commitment to achieving excellence in education and developing a generation of educated people by providing citizens access to diverse and advanced resources through the provision of educational books.

This effort is part of the UAE's comprehensive strategy to attain educational excellence and strengthen cooperation across relevant institutions and entities in order to establish a better future for the country's future generations. It also aims to strengthen the UAE's position as a leading global hub for education and innovation.