Jordanian King, UAE President Call For Self-Restraint To Halt Palestinian-Israeli Conflict

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) AMMAN, Oct 9 (NNN-PETRA) – King Abdullah II of Jordan, and United Arab Emirates (UAE) President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, yesterday discussed the dangerous military escalation in Gaza, and the need for the Palestinians and the Israelis to exercise self-restraint.

During a phone call yesterday, the Jordanian leader highlighted the UAE's important role in containing the situation and stopping the military escalation, particularly at the United Nations Security Council.

He also underlined the need to step up joint efforts, to de-escalate the tension, according to a statement by the Royal Hashemite Court.

In a separate phone call with Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, yesterday, the Jordanian king stressed Jordan's unwavering position towards the Palestinian cause, underlining the need to find a political solution that guarantees all, the just and legitimate rights of the Palestinians.

He said, peace and stability could not be reached without a just and comprehensive resolution of the Palestinian issue, on the basis of the two-state solution, according to the statement.

In a phone call he received from European Council President, Charles Michel yesterday, the Jordanian king said that, in the absence of a just solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the situation will continue to deteriorate and the dangerous escalation will continue.

The Jordanian king called for stepping up joint efforts to push the two sides towards committing to self-restraint, protecting civilians, and respecting international humanitarian law.– NNN-PETRA

