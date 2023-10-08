Situation With Safety Of Journalists Worsening - Herasymyuk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a series of events related to the topic of media activity, those present noted that the situation with the safety of journalists is deteriorating throughout Europe.

"Journalists' safety is becoming more and more endangered. This trend is observed throughout Europe. Of course, each country has its own problems in this regard," Head of Ukraine's National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting Olha Herasymyuk said during the United News telethon, Ukrinform reports.

According to her, if in Ukraine it is primarily a problem related to the war, then in other countries physical threats and psychological pressure were also noted. "Under this sauce, they try to talk about 'good Russians' and their right to freedom of speech. But the situation with journalists' safety is getting worse and worse. Of course, it is also connected with the war in the country as 66 journalists have been killed in our country recently," Herasymyuk added.

As an example, she cited the incident with the crew of the Portuguese TV channel RTP in Kharkiv.

On October 6, the Portuguese TV channel RTP crew came under a Russian missile attack in the center of Kharkiv. The journalists were not injured, but their car was badly damaged.