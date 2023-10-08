South Africa-Sri Lanka Records Highest Aggregate In A World Cup Match

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

South Africa and Sri Lanka recorded the highest run aggregate in an ICC ODI World Cup match during their clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

Batting first, South Africa piled on a mammoth 428 for five, registering the highest total in a World Cup match. Centuries from Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen set up the innings before Aiden Markam's 49-ball ton gave South Africa the finish. Markam's century was also the fastest by any batter in ODI World Cup history.

In reply, the fifties from Kusal Mendis, Charith Aslanka and Dasun Shanaka helped Sri Lanka exhibit a fightback against a flurry of wickets. Sri Lanka folded for 326, combining for an aggregate of 754 runs.

The combined aggregate surpassed the previous best of 714 runs from an Australia-Bangladesh clash in Nottingham in 2019 – the only other match with a 700-plus aggregate.



754 – South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Delhi – 2023

714 – Australia vs Bangladesh, Nottingham – 2019

688 – Australia vs Sri Lanka, Sydney – 2015

682 – England vs Pakistan, Nottingham – 2019 676 – India vs England, Bengaluru – 2011

Most runs scored in a World Cup match

