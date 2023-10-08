Capacity To Increase At West Qurna 1 Isolation Station

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

State-run Iraqi News Agency (INA) has reported that the management of the West Qurna 1 oil field in northern Basra has announced a plan to increase the capacity of the seventh isolation station to 320,000 barrels per day (bpd) by 2025.

The isolation station began production in 1998 at a rate of 50,000 bpd, increasing to around 240,000 to 250,000 bbp currently.

It said the plan is to raise the station's production capacity to 320,000 bpd by 2025, following completion of the OT2 project.

(Source: INA)