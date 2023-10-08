Iraqi And Jordanian Banking Associations Sign MOU

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

In a move to enhance collaboration and knowledge sharing, the Iraqi Private Banks League (IPBL) and the Jordanian Association of Banks have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The agreement focuses on areas such as training, consultations, and facilitating the operations of member banks. This partnership aims to strengthen ties between Iraq and Jordan in the banking sector.

It was signed by Ali Tariq, CEO of the IPBA, and Dr. Maher Al-Mahareeq, Director-General of the Jordanian Association of Banks.

(Source: IBPL)