(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Renniks Australian Coin & Banknote Values 32nd Edition, Softcover

- Michael PittSYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Discover the Wealth of Australian Numismatic History with Renniks Australian Coin & Banknote Values 32nd EditionRenniks Group is proud to announce the release of the highly anticipated Renniks Australian Coin & Banknote Values 32nd Edition , a definitive reference guide for coin and banknote collectors. Edited by the esteemed Michael Pitt, this comprehensive edition covers the period from 1800 to 2023, offering collectors an invaluable resource for assessing the worth and historical significance of their Australian currency.This latest edition boasts over 4,500 unique images, allowing collectors to visually identify and appraise their items with ease. With countless thousands of valuations, Renniks Australian Coin & Banknote Values is an indispensable tool for both novice and experienced collectors, ensuring accurate pricing through the use of weighted averages.Key Features of the 32nd Edition:·Comprehensive coverage of copper, silver, gold, nickel, and all coins and banknotes used in Australia.·In-depth information spanning from the early 1800s to the present day, encompassing Pre-Decimal and Decimal currency.·Extensive coverage of privately issued banknotes, war issues, and privately issued tokens.·Inclusion of the latest releases from the Royal Australian Mint, Perth Mint, and Australia Post Numismatic Covers.\·The book's high-quality reproduction of photos sets it apart, allowing readers to easily identify and appreciate the unique features of each item.·Extensive coverage of privately issued banknotes, war issues and privately issued tokensManaging Editor Michael Pitt comments,“We're excited to release Renniks Australian Coin & Banknote Values 32nd Edition, which has become Australia's best-selling numismatic Guide since it was first published nearly 60 years ago. Collectors will be able to buy this iconic book at every major bookstore or order it online to access in-depth, up-to-date information about Australian coins and banknotes dating as far back as the early 1800s.”The guide is available in hardcover and softcover, and can be ordered directly from the publisher at .To request a review copy or for any media inquiries, please contact: Email:For more information and access to images, please visit our Dropbox link:Hardcover (ISBN 9780648793632)Softcover (ISBN 9780648793625)Renniks Group Website:Renniks Publications Website:

Michael Pitt

RENNIKS GROUP PTY LTD



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn