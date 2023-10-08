Five Seal Pups Already Born Outside Ukraine's Antarctic Station

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Five seal pups have already been born near the Akademik Vernadskyi Antarctic Station.

That's according to the National Antarctic Science Center , Ukrinform reports.

"The first female pup has appeared among those that are now being born in the area of our Akademik Vernadskyi Station," the report reads.

researchers note that a total of give Weddell seal pups have already been born in the vicinity of the Station: two male, a female, and two pups whose sex is yet to be determined. All pups remain on Winter Island nearby, along with their mothers.

Svitlana Krakovska, Deputy Head of applied climatology lab at Ukrainian Hydrometeorologic Institute

"By the way, female seals are already attracting male species who lurk underwater by the holes and constantly sing to draw their attention," the scientists noted.

Vadym Tkachenko, a biologist who is part of the 28th Antarctic Expedition, Weddell females can become pregnant as early as in the second month after giving birth, so the males see no reason for delay. However, in such cases, a fertilized egg does not develop for another two months, so that the female's body recovers before a new pregnancy.

For female Weddell seals, who are able to carry a single fetus, pregnancy lasts 10 months. Newborn seals usually weigh 25 to 30 kg, but on their mothers' nutritious milk they grow rather quickly, reaching up to 400 kg as adults.

Mothers feed their pups for seven weeks before their younglings get into the water and start an independent life. These seals live a relatively long life of about 20 years, polar explorers noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the first seal pup born outside the Station in mid-September was named Anver.