Kazakhstan Talks Ongoing Projects At Country's Largest Oil, Gas Fields

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 9. Currently, major
projects are being implemented at the country's three main fields,
said Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Almassadam
Satkaliye, Trend reports.
"The Future Expansion Project is being implemented at the Tengiz
field; the wellhead pressure management project is planned to be
completed in 2024, this will increase oil production by 12 million
tons per year," he said.
The minister noted that the 4th gas re-injection compressor was
launched at the Karachaganak field. "The implementation of the 5th
compressor has begun, the cost of which is about $1 billion, and
the construction of the 6th compressor for the amount of $735
million. These projects are aimed at maintaining production at the
field at the level of 10-11 million tons per year," he said.
As he added, the implementation of a project for processing
associated gas with a capacity of 1 billion m3 has begun in
Kashagan. "Work continues on the implementation of the project for
the construction of a gas processing plant at Kashagan (phase
2A-2B) with a capacity of 2-6 billion m3 of gas," he added.
The volume of oil production in 2022 in Kazakhstan amounted to
84.2 million tons, or 101.6 percent of the planned figure.
The Tengiz field produced 29.2 million tons of oil, or 100
percent of the 2022 plan. Oil production at the Karachaganak field
amounted to 11.3 million tons - 103.8 percent of the plan. At
Kashagan, oil production amounted to 12.7 million tons - 109.5
percent.
Oil exports in 2022 reached 64.3 million tons, or 103.4 percent
of the plan.
Kazakhstan also plans to produce 90.5 million tons of oil in
2023, of which 71 million are planned to be exported.
The volume of oil production in Kazakhstan at the end of 2021
amounted to 85.9 million tons, in 2020 - 85.7 million tons.
MENAFN08102023000187011040ID1107208783
