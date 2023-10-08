UAE Pres. Discusses Situation In Palestine With Several Leaders

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke with Jordanian King Abdullah II, presidents of Egypt Abdelfattah Al-Sisi, and Syria Bashar Al-Assad and Israel Isaac Herzog, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The separate phone conversations focused on the latest developments of the situations in Palestine and ways to restore calm in the Middle East region, WAM news agency reported on Sunday.

The UAE President stressed the need of deescalating the conflict and exercising maximum restraint to protect the safety of all civilian lives.

The discussions also dealt with the need of international action to contain the conflict and restore the Middle East peace process. (end)

